JD Vance: Radical Democrat Candidates Need a ‘One-Way Ticket to a Mental Hospital,’ Not to D.C.

The Democrats’ legacy under the Biden administration left the country “weaker, wide open, and our communities less safe,” and the radical Democrats running for office need a “one-way ticket to a mental hospital,” not to D.C., Vice President JD Vance said during his speech at the Republican midterm convention.

“When we came into office just 18 months ago, so many of our fellow Americans sensed that they’d been robbed of their chance to build a good life,” the vice president said, giving examples such as worker wages falling, prices rising 20 percent, and thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into the country during that four years.

“The Democrat legacy of the last few years was that they bankrupted our country and left us poor. They left our country weaker, wide open, and our communities less safe. Their record, my friends, stands for itself. And rather than admit error and change course, of course they are doubling down on the crazy,” Vance told the energetic crowd.

“In primary after primary, we have watched the few reasonable Democrats lose to extremists who openly hate our nation,” he continued, asking what drives the new generation of radical Democrats.

“It’s not new policies. They’ll say the same stuff: defund the police, abolish the border, the green new deal. We’ve heard all this stuff before. But I think that what’s new about them is what motivates them is a new type of hardcore hatred,” he said. “Now, don’t take my word for it. Listen to what these people nicely said in their own words.”

“In Manhattan this November, you have Democrat candidates who declare their life goal is, and I quote, ‘The total eradication of Western civilization.’ A few years ago, they cheered on the most horrific slaughter of innocent civilian Jews that we have seen in a generation.”

“In Lansing, you have Democrats who call for, quote, ‘Destroying the American way of life,’ and in Texas, you have Democrats, grown men, who seem to be pretty obsessed with trans children,” he said, referencing Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico.

“This Talarico guy, he will not shut up about how there are six genders. He will not shut up about how, quote, ‘God is non-binary.’ I don’t know what the hell that even means, my friends. He won’t shut up about having traditional Christian values makes you a bigot. And I gotta say, a guy that age who is so obsessed and focused on transgender children — I don’t know about you, but I never want to see that guy’s web browser history,” he said. “It’s not a good place. We’d rather be here.”

“In Denver, Colorado, you have Democrats who say that 9/11 was inevitable, who offer justifications for terrorists who murdered 3,000 of our fellow citizens. And in Michigan, it’s even worse. They’re campaigning with radicals who explicitly say that America deserved the 9/11 attacks,” Vance said.

“These are candidates who, when they’re not calling to repeal the Second Amendment, they will attack you as a literal white supremacist if you dare to criticize Sharia law. In the great state of New York, congressional Democrats tell us that the July 4 celebration is really about the liberation of Palestine and Puerto Rico,” Vance said, reminding the crowd that these are “candidates that congressional Democrats have put forth for you to vote for in November.”

“They asked, my friends, for a one-way ticket to Washington to legislate and regulate and wield power over your lives,” he warned. “Instead, in my opinion, they need a one-way ticket to a mental hospital.”