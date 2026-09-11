Mike Rogers on Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed: ‘We Don’t Want a Politician Explaining Away’ Terrorists

America does not want a politician “explaining away” terrorists, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers said during his speech at the GOP’s midterm convention, speaking of his Muslim opponent Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

“And when somebody tries to blow up children, we don’t want a politician explaining away the terrorist motivations. Michigan needs a senator fighting for the victims,” Rogers said during his speech.

“You don’t sympathize with terrorists. You don’t sanitize extremism, and you sure don’t ask the people of Michigan to send you to the United States Senate while surrounding yourself with people who despise America,” he continued.

“Abdul El Sayed may be comfortable with that crowd. I certainly am not. He’s a con man. I’m a law man. He wants to apologize for America. I want to defend America. He wants to represent Palestine. I want to represent Michigan,” Rogers added.

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El-Sayed has come under fire for his embrace of radical leftist Hasan Piker, who said, “America deserved 9/11.” Instead of condemning that remark, El-Sayed said that Piker’s remarks needed to be viewed in “context.” Further, El-Sayed recently responded to Rogers’s criticisms of him campaigning with Piker — given his comments on 9/11 — and said it is “sad” that his Republican opponent “thinks that the issue is a streamer in California.”

“It’s sad. He doesn’t really want to talk about any of the issues people are really facing… If he thinks that the issue is a streamer in California, then he’s got another thing coming,” he said.

After El-Sayed’s primary victory, Rogers warned that the Democrat is an “extremist” who “wants to empty prisons and put murderers and sex offenders back on our streets.”

“He pledged his support to the Muslim Brotherhood and campaigns with people who refuse to condemn terrorism. And, he advocated for the largest tax hike in American history — costing families already struggling to make ends meet over $3,000 more per year,” he said in a statement. “Abdul doesn’t represent a vision for the future. He’s leading a movement grounded in ideological fanaticism. His agenda would make our communities less safe and our state less affordable.”

Rogers contrasted himself, adding, “I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11.”