Angel Mom Elizabeth Carter says her newlywed son, 25-year-old Billy Carter, and his wife, 24-year-old Jenny Lynn Lower, would be alive today if not for former President Joe Biden and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s catch-and-release policy at the southern border.

During an immigration subcommittee hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Carter detailed her son and daughter-in-law’s deaths allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien truck driver from India.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Billy and Jenny had only been married for 16 days when, on November 24, 2025, Rajinder Kumar jackknifed his semi truck, blocking both lanes of Highway 20 in the sanctuary state of Oregon.

Billy and Jenny, who were driving home from their second wedding reception, collided with the semi truck and died as a result of the crash.

Carter told the committee that the crash was entirely preventable.

WATCH — Transportation Sec. Duffy: We’re Shutting Down 110 Trucking Schools Certifying Non-English Speakers:

In November 2022, Kumar crossed the southern border near Lukeville, Arizona, and was released into the U.S. interior as part of the Biden administration’s catch and release policy that was enforced by Mayorkas.

“This would not have happened if, instead of catching and releasing, Mr. Kumar was asked to go through the proper legal process,” Carter said. “It has been my experience that getting straight answers when your federal government and your state government disagree and are prohibited by laws from talking to each other is nearly impossible.”

The sanctuary state of California then issued a commercial driver’s license to Kumar, and the Biden administration gave the illegal alien a work permit.

“He was allowed into the country, he was given the right to work, and he was given a commercial driver’s license by the state of California,” Carter said:

It didn’t matter to California that the federal government wasn’t okay with him getting that driver’s license. It didn’t matter to California that other states would have no say in whether someone they gave a driver’s license to was on their road. And after coming back from their honeymoon and a second reception in Jenny’s hometown, Billy and Jenny didn’t make it home to their first apartment to start their lives together. [Emphasis added]

WATCH — Sean Duffy: Gavin Newsom’s California Is Ignoring the Law on Illegal Alien Truck Drivers:

By April of 2026, the sanctuary state of Oregon had refused to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which placed a detainer on Kumar, and released the illegal alien back onto the streets.

Twenty days after his release, Kumar was arrested by ICE agents.

“People born in our country deserve a fair trial if their life is lost, and having to fight for that has been a great injustice and left me feeling betrayed by my government,” Carter said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.