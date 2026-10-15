Troy Jackson: ‘Rogue Agency’ ICE ‘Murdering People’ in Maine

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of “murdering people” in his state during Thursday’s debate against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Jackson made the accusation when asked why the country would be better off if Democrats took control of Congress. He criticized Republican spending priorities before turning to immigration enforcement, trade, and the war in Iran. Jackson said:

We wouldn’t be doing billionaire tax cuts for the wealthiest people in this country with a big, beautiful bill. You know, that have taken so much money out of our health care system, made SNAP benefits, heating assistance. We wouldn’t be putting $70 billion in ICE, where they’re coming to our state and actually murdering people. We wouldn’t be doing this insane bunch of trade wars that are really crippling our economy. And we wouldn’t be in Iran, where we are spending, you know, so much money, so much waste, but in the end, blowing our fuel prices up to where people in the state aren’t going to be able to heat their homes.

Later in the debate, Jackson called ICE a “rogue agency” while discussing the fatal shooting of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford.

“I think this is a big deal that people know that they can be protected on our streets, that we don’t have a rogue agency like ICE going around,” he said.

Jackson previously said during an October 8 debate that he would cut off ICE funding and transfer its duties to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Breitbart News reported.

“This agency is so rogue that I don’t know that it can be reformed,” he said.