The Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged an additional 18 foreign nationals with illegally voting in North Carolina, a swing state.

“In our most recent elections in North Carolina — the 2025 municipal elections — there were 14 races decided by two votes; 15 races decided by one vote; and 7 races that were tied,” U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said. “Every vote matters. And the public must have confidence that our elections are conducted fairly and that every ballot cast is a lawful one.”

Among those charged is 52-year-old Elizabeth Margaret Crudup of Kenya, accused of registering to vote in 2008 and illegally voting in nine general elections in 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, and 2008. Crudup is also accused of voting in nine primary elections in 2026, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2010, and 2008.

Similarly, 64-year-old Gregory Eugene Wade of Bermuda is accused of registering to vote in the year 2000 and illegally voting in 12 general elections, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2004, 2002, and 2000, and the 2020 and 2002 primary elections.

The other 16 foreign nationals charged are:

Selvin Porfidio Gonzalez Escobar, 43, an illegal alien from Guatemala living in Robeson County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2024 and 2020 general elections.

Amerigo Di Nolfi, 53, a native of Italy, citizen of the United Kingdom, and lawful permanent resident of the United States now residing in Hampden County, Massachusetts, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2024 and voted in the 2024 general election in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

Jacqueline Yvonne Papandreou Brown, 63, a native of Singapore, citizen of the United Kingdom, and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Duplin County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2024 general election.

Karl Anthony Wilkins, 62, a native of Jamaica and a lawful permanent resident now residing in Fulton County, Georgia, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2018 and voted in the 2024, 2022, and 2020 General Elections, as well as the 2020 primary election in Wake County, North Carolina.

Patricia Elena Valencia Cardona, 56, a native of Colombia and a lawful permanent resident residing in Harnett County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. She registered to vote in 2024 and voted in the 2024 general election.

Richard John Reid, 62, a native of the United Kingdom and a lawful permanent resident residing in New Hanover County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2002 and voted in four general elections in 2024, 2020, 2012, and 2008 general elections, as well as the 2012 and 2008 primary elections.

Taso Gretes, 58, a native of Greece, a citizen of Canada, and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in New Hanover County, North Carolina, is charged with one count of falsely claiming citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien. He registered to vote in 2022 and voted in the 2024 general election.

Adrianus Marinus Van Der Staak, a Netherlands national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Seagrove, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien.

Saida Adali Hirachete Olivarez, a Mexican national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Reidsville, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien.

Juan Florencio Ramos, a citizen of Cuba and lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Salisbury, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien.

Phillip Alexander Carter, a native of Barbados and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is charged by indictment with one count of knowingly making a false statement or claim of U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting by an alien.

Yamila Avalos, an Argentinian national and a lawful permanent resident of the United States living in Concord, North Carolina, is charged by information with one count of voting by an alien.

Michael Agah, 74, a Nigerian national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. The indictment alleges that Agah falsely stated and claimed that he was a U.S. citizen on an Authorization to Vote Form. Then on Nov. 5, 2024, Agah voted in a federal election.

Luis Alberto DeJesus, 50, a Dominican national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Conover, North Carolina, is charged with voting by an alien in a federal election and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. It is alleged that DeJesus falsely stated on an Early Voting Application that he was a U.S. citizen and thereafter voted on Oct. 30, 2024, knowing that he was not a U.S. citizen and was not legally permitted to cast a ballot.

Serge Christian Dupont, 57,a French national and lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien and making a false claim to U.S. citizenship to vote. It is alleged that on Nov. 5, 2024, Dupont made a false statement and claimed that he was a citizen of the United States on an Authorization to Vote Form. Dupont then did vote on the same day in a federal election.

Edread Ray Stanley, 63, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis and a lawful permanent resident of the United States residing in Charlotte, is charged with voting by an alien. It is alleged that Stanley, knowing that he was not a U.S. citizen, knowingly voted on Nov. 5, 2024, in a federal election.