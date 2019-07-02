VIDEO: Enraged Man Accused of Ramming, Circling Boat on Michigan Lake

A boat rage incident on a lake in Michigan Saturday resulted in the arrest of a boat operator accused of operating his boat while drunk, according to a video of the incident.

The cell phone video posted to Facebook showed a man driving a small red aluminum speedboat circling a larger white speedboat before ramming into the larger speedboat from behind on Lake St. Clair:

The couple, who were on the larger boat, told WXYZ that they do not know the man who allegedly attacked them and had been making their way back to a docking station.

No one was injured, but both boats suffered severe damage because of the incident.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested suspect Timothy Kennedy, of New Baltimore, later that afternoon around 6 p.m.

The 39-year-old was charged Monday with one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of malicious destruction of property.

Jail records show that Kennedy served time in 2011 for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

M Live reported that Kennedy was given a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court again on July 15.