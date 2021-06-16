Harvard-Bound Christian Student Asks for Her $40K Scholarship to Be Donated to Classmates

A high school graduated headed to Harvard University is asking for her $40,000 college scholarship to be donated to another student attending a community college that the Harvard-bound student’s mother attended in her late 30’s. The student credited her Christian faith and her mother for the decision to help classmates achieve their education goals.

Verda Tetteh, who recently graduated from Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, walked up to the lectern to accept her “General Excellence” award during the June 4 graduation ceremony and asked the school to donate her scholarship to a student in need, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

“I am so very grateful for this, but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most,” said Tetteh, who had previously addressed her fellow graduates as class speaker.

“Knowing my mom went to community college, and how much that was helpful, I would be so very grateful if administration would consider giving the scholarship to someone who is going to community college,” the Harvard-bound student added.

Tetteh reportedly received a standing ovation as she walked off the stage. The student said in an interview that she felt an immediate sense of relief when she got back to her seat.

The student credited her Christian faith, as well as her mother — who was raised in Ghana and brought Tetteh to the United States as a child — for inspiring her to ask that her college scholarship be donated, the Boston Globe reported.

The student added that her mother taught her the value of education by getting a bachelor’s degree at the age of 47.

“That touched my heart, I would do that, I know I would do that, she’s learned from me over the years,” said Tetteh’s mother, Rosemary Annan, according to a report by NBC Boston. “I’m really proud of her, she’s come a long way.”

Now, Fitchburg High School Principal Jeremy Roche will work with Tetteh to determine how to re-award the scholarship money, the report added.

“What she did, it represents the best of humanity, in a sense,” Roche said.

Tetteh plans to study chemistry with a pre-med track while at Harvard.

