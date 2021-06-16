Report: Angry Mob Beats Man to Death for Allegedly Giving Pregnant Girlfriend Black Eye

An angry mob reportedly ran down a 41-year-old Utah man with a car and then beat him to death on Monday, after they were told he hit his girlfriend and gave her a black eye.

A group of at least six people has been accused of swarming Fred Valdamar Ortiz behind a Smith’s grocery store in Magna, Utah, on Monday, and beating him to death for allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend, according to a report by Fox 13.

When police arrived at the scene at around 2:30 p.m., they found Ortiz unconscious and not breathing.

Ortiz’s girlfriend, a dog breeder, allegedly told a group of people who were at her home to buy a puppy that her boyfriend had hit her and gave her a black eye a few days earlier.

Police say Ortiz drove by on a scooter while the group — which included a 13-year old — were at the house. The group then allegedly ran out of the house and chased after him.

One member of the group told police that 19-year-old Osyeanna Maria Martinez drove the car used to chase Ortiz, and allegedly struck him with her Volkswagen Beetle when she caught up to him, according to a report by KUTV.

Ortiz, however, kept running, but his attackers eventually caught up to him again, at which point they began beating him with a pole while he was on the ground, Fox 13 reported.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant reportedly shows Martinez throwing two boards at Ortiz’s back and head, before punching and kicking him. Another suspect, 18-year-old Xandre Sky Hill, was also reportedly seen beating Ortiz with a pole.

There are reportedly three other suspects involved in the incident, but they were only identified by their initials, according to KUTV.

One suspect, who is related to Ortiz, told police that the man beat his girlfriend, and claimed the family was scared to report the incident because he is on parole and “his probation officer will not do anything to lock him up,” reports Fox 13.

