Flag football players in Jacksonville, Florida, took quick action on Saturday when a man drove his car into a pond.

“We all jumped in the water and went in there after him,” Abereon Brown told News4Jax.

Every Saturday the league plays a game at Blue Cypress Park, but the recent one turned into something none of them ever imagined.

Sean Battles and Zach Thomas were on the field at approximately 2 p.m.

“I was reffing the game and one of the guys pointed over here saying there was a car in here,” Battles recalled.

A car with the driver trapped inside began sinking in the pond, and several of the players dove in, pushing it back toward dry land.

Video footage showed the men trying to get into the vehicle, shouting instructions to each other.

“We gotta get him out, bro,” one person said. However, the group was unable to get inside through the windows or doors.

One of the man eventually crawled through the trunk to rescue the driver, who was holding onto the steering wheel and apparently did not want to move.

“I know he didn’t wanna let go. He was telling us to let him go, but we just couldn’t let that happen,” Justin Johnson said of the ordeal.

Moments later, the clip showed them finally bringing the man out of the car and laying him on the ground.

“We don’t know who the guy is or nothing like that, but we just came together like we always do and we just wanted to get that guy out of harm’s way,” Battles told Action News Jax.

It was not long before Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department officials responded to the scene.

Now, the players want the man to receive their heartfelt message: “We love you. Come out here and play with us. We’re a family. We don’t judge nobody,” Johnson said.

A relative of the man’s told News4Jax he was expected to physically recover from the incident.