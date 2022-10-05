Disgusting Video Captures Chick-fil-A Employee Spitting into Batter

A disgusting video has emerged showing two Chick-fil-A employees at a Tennessee location spitting into the fried chicken batter.

Originally obtained by ABC 24, the video showed the workers mixing the batter and putting inside what they called the “secret formula” to finish it off, the “secret formula” being hocked saliva. Take a look:

After the clip went viral, Chick-fil-A said that it identified the team members in the video and fired them both. Exactly how the video emerged remains unknown at this time.

“We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting behavior of a Team Member that is completely unacceptable. We have identified the Team Member, as well as the one filming, and have terminated employment effective immediately,” the company said.

“We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above. You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here,” it continued.

“We sincerely apologize and assure you we take matters like these very seriously and act expeditiously to address them,” it concluded.

Chick-fil-A and conservatives had a bit of a falling-out in 2019 when the company severed its charitable donations to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes after LGBTQ activists branded them as homophobic.

The company also faced backlash online in September of this year when it used the phrase “your community” when a customer asked about spicy nuggets.

“Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu,” the company’s account said.

Amid accusations of racism, a spokesperson told NBC News in a statement, “The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful.”

“We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community,” the statement concluded.