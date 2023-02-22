Ohio Pizzeria Faces Backlash for ‘Now Hiring: Non-Stupid People’ Sign

A pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, has been facing backlash for posting a sign that reads: “Now Hiring: Non-Stupid People.”

The sign appeared in front of Santino’s Pizzeria just a few months ago and only recently went viral on social media after a customer posted a photo. Jayden Dunigan, whose family owns the restaurant, told WSYX that the sign was meant in jest and not intended to hurt anyone.

“A lot of the people we’ve hired just don’t want to work,” Dunigan said. “There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the ‘non-stupid.’”

People on social media were divided over whether or not the sign amounted to a crass insult or a shrewd attempt to toughen up the applicants.

According to the New York Post, the backlash to the sign has been “costly,” with the pizzeria being subjected to a barrage of angry phone calls and pranks. Just recently, Dunigan said that someone recently placed a fake $100 order.

“It was about 10 pizzas. We made the order, he called back, he talked down to one of our employees. He said our pizza sucks, and he’s canceling the order,” Dunigan said.

Dunigan said they simply donated the food instead of wasting it.

“Since we don’t enjoy wasting food here, we always think that someone else in need can enjoy the food,” Dunigan said.

Another manager at the restaurant asked people to just come judge the pizza for themselves: “Instead of judging our signs, why don’t you come judge our pizzas? Our pizzas are really good.”

