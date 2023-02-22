A pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, has been facing backlash for posting a sign that reads: “Now Hiring: Non-Stupid People.”

The sign appeared in front of Santino’s Pizzeria just a few months ago and only recently went viral on social media after a customer posted a photo. Jayden Dunigan, whose family owns the restaurant, told WSYX that the sign was meant in jest and not intended to hurt anyone.

“A lot of the people we’ve hired just don’t want to work,” Dunigan said. “There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the ‘non-stupid.’”

People on social media were divided over whether or not the sign amounted to a crass insult or a shrewd attempt to toughen up the applicants.

Honest hiring practices are always best. — Chuck Yorks (@NickNeelion) February 18, 2023

If that's the first impression you choose to make as a business owner, don't complain when your employees leave. — Capt. Willard (@CaptBenLWillard) February 18, 2023

A pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio displayed a hiring sign that stated “Now Hiring Non-stupid People.” The Nightcap Crew debates whether this is funny or offensive. Join us for our online exclusive segment, the Top Off! pic.twitter.com/IiM14hb4NB — Trace Gallagher (@tracegallagher) February 22, 2023

Haha good luck. It’s pretty simple when you pay a garbage wage you are only attracting certain people — SavagesInTheBox (@Bobbydigi08) February 22, 2023

According to the New York Post, the backlash to the sign has been “costly,” with the pizzeria being subjected to a barrage of angry phone calls and pranks. Just recently, Dunigan said that someone recently placed a fake $100 order.

“It was about 10 pizzas. We made the order, he called back, he talked down to one of our employees. He said our pizza sucks, and he’s canceling the order,” Dunigan said.

Dunigan said they simply donated the food instead of wasting it.

“Since we don’t enjoy wasting food here, we always think that someone else in need can enjoy the food,” Dunigan said.

Another manager at the restaurant asked people to just come judge the pizza for themselves: “Instead of judging our signs, why don’t you come judge our pizzas? Our pizzas are really good.”