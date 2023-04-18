The mother of 15-year-old YouTube star Piper Rockelle is being sued for $22 million by 11 teens from her daughter’s so-called “squad” who claim she encouraged them to have oral sex, bragged that she “makes kiddie porn,” and mailed her daughter’s used underwear to a man who liked to sniff it.

Piper Rockelle’s mother, Tiffany Rockelle Smith, is being accused of inflicting emotional, physical, and sexual abuse against 11 teen content creators, who are suing for $2 million each, according to a 147-page complaint filed in January 2022. The trial starts on Monday.

The lawsuit accuses Rockelle Smith of bragging about making “kiddie porn,” encouraging the children to be “sexy,” and subjecting them to “sexual abuse, harassment, and molestation” before, during, and after shooting videos for Piper’s YouTube channel.

“Smith would frequently tell Plaintiffs (including Piper) to make ‘sexy kissing faces’ for thumbnails, to ‘push their butts out,’ to ‘suck their stomachs in,’ ‘wear something sluttier’ and would otherwise position Plaintiffs’ bodies in explicitly and sexually suggestive positions,” the complaint reads.

The teen’s mother would also boast to plaintiffs and others about being the “Pimp of YouTube” and that she “makes kiddie porn.” She would allegedly “discuss sex toys with plaintiffs — and ask whether they ‘knew what a dildo was for,'” the suit continued.

“Smith mailed out several of Piper’s soiled training bras and panties to an unknown individual,” the complaint stated, adding that Rockelle Smith also told one of the plaintiffs that “old men like to smell this stuff.”

On another occasion, Rockelle Smith told one of the plaintiffs that she “wanted to kill herself and that when she’s laying in a pool of her own blood,” the plaintiff “could post her dead body on Instagram,” the complaint added.

The plaintiffs, who describe Rockelle Smith as a “mean-spirited control freak,” were once known as the “Piper Squad,” and were featured on Piper Rockelle’s YouTube channel, which has over ten million subscribers.

The YouTube channel showcases the “Squad” — made up of children and young teens — engaging in their relationships and antics. Regardless of their age, the kids were also allegedly instructed to stage romantic “crushes” on each other, meant to fool young audiences.

Some of the plaintiffs claim they were not paid for the use of their likenesses to promote Rockelle’s YouTube channel, and all of them said they were not compensated for their work — but acknowledged that they were not promised payment.

Nine of the plaintiffs also allege that Rockelle Smith and her boyfriend, Hunter Hill, “sabotaged” their YouTube channels after they left the “Squad” by falsely flagging their content as inappropriate so that the accounts would be deemed “restricted” by YouTube.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.