41-Year-Old Woman Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy She Was Babysitting, Forcing Him to Cross Dress, Telling Him to ‘Take It Like a Man’

A 41-year-old woman has been accused of raping a 13-year-old boy she was babysitting, as well as forcing him to cross dress and telling him to “take it like a man.”

Police are looking for Texas babysitter Charlene Gayle Kornegay, who has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, according to a report by ABC 13.

In 2021, Kornegay ordered her then 13-year-old victim to “put on a dress, heels and a bra” after he “got out of the shower,” according to interviews the boy had with authorities in March 2022.

After that, the babysitter removed the clothing and sexually assaulted him while her own son was asleep nearby in the room, the boy said. When the 13-year-old asked Kornegay to stop, she allegedly said, “shut up and take it like a man.”

Kornegay only stopped after he asked her to a second time, he said. At one point, the babysitter allegedly held a knife to the boy’s genitals and threatened that she would chop his penis off if he were to tell anyone what happened.

While it remains unclear how exactly the boy’s family knew the babysitter, the victim’s father told police that Kornegay told him she wanted his 13-year-old son to “stay over and play video games” with her son.

The victim’s father told authorities that when he first heard the allegations from his son, “he couldn’t believe it, but then after he started giving details he knew something happened because (his son) does not know how to express himself like that.”

At the time of the alleged sexual assault, Kornegay was reportedly serving a deferred sentence for a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and also faced disciplinary actions for theft charges and insurance fraud.

