Man Who Identifies as a Woman Cleared of Flashing Penis in Front of Minors at Ohio YMCA

A man who identifies as a woman has been cleared of flashing his penis in front of minors in a women’s changing room at a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio. His attorneys reportedly argued that his belly was too large for his genitals to be exposed.

Xenia Municipal Court Judge David McNamee found 31-year-old Darren Glines — who goes by the name Rachel — not guilty on three counts of indecent exposure, according to a report by WHIO.

Trans woman is cleared of flashing her penis at Ohio YMCA https://t.co/4k3oslhC4K pic.twitter.com/PuXQrXlWfX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 7, 2023

Glines’ attorneys argued that his gut was too large for his genitals to be exposed, reported the Daily Mail.

In his decision filed on Friday, Judge McNamee reportedly said there was “little dispute as to the facts of the case.”

The judge also pointed out that Jacqueline Brockman, the executive director of the Fairborn YMCA, had testified that she and other employees allowed Glines to use the women’s locker room at all Greater Dayton area YMCA facilities.

“There is no question that [Glines] was in the women’s locker room,” McNamee wrote. “However, [Glines] was not charged with trespass, nor was [Glines] charged with being in an area of the YMCA where [Glines] was not supposed to be. Quiet simply, the facts do not exist to support a find of guilt, as charges.”

Moreover, the YMCA of Greater Dayton told WHIO that it will not comply with legal mandates.

“Under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to the law, counter to respect for all people and it is not who or what we are as an organization,” the YMCA said.

Glines had been facing multiple indecent exposure charges after repeatedly stripping in a women’s changing room at the YMCA in 2021 and 2022.

Three separate complaints revealed that women reported “seeing a naked male in the female’s locker room.” In one of the complaints, it was reported that Glines was stripping while minors were present.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.