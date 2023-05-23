Watch – Mass Brawl Erupts at Chicago Airport Baggage Claim

A massive brawl erupted at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport’s baggage claim carousel on Monday night.

Viral footage showed several people pounding and kicking each other near Chicago’s Terminal 3, including two women who were rolling on the floor and pulling each other’s hair. Take a look:

Sent in video of a brawl this morning at O'Hare International Airport.#Chicago pic.twitter.com/AiiLrobUk8 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 23, 2023

Police said an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been charged with battery, according to the Daily Mail reported.

“After the video ended, Chicago Police confirmed in a statement that two people had been arrested and charged in connection with the brawl,” noted the Mail. “Christopher Hampton, 18, from Maywood, Illinois, and Tembra Hicks, 20, from Carol Stream, Illinois, have both been charged with battery over the incident.”

It remains unclear at this time as to what exactly triggered the violence and the airport has not confirmed if the people present had previously been on a flight. Chicago police said that it began with an unspecified “verbal dispute” that culminated in the violence captured on camera.

“A verbal dispute while deplaning escalated in the lower level of terminal 3 when a 24-year-old female victim was punched by two offenders,” the police said in a statement. “The offenders were placed into custody and charged accordingly.”

Likewise, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport said that it values people’s safety and will be working closely with authorities throughout the investigation.

RELATED: Group Jumps on Car, Runs Across Traffic in Chicago During Teenage Weekend of Chaos:

@thehangrylilbrunette / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA),” the airport said in a statement. “We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O’Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities.”