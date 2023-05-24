Rick Hoyt, a Quadriplegic Competitor in 247 Triathlons, Dies at 61

Rick Hoyt, an iconic figure in the world of endurance sports and disability advocacy, passed away on May 22 at the age of 61 due to respiratory complications.

Alongside his father, Dick Hoyt, Rick defied all odds and inspired millions with their remarkable journey as a father-son team competing in triathlons for four decades, according to Triathlete.

Rick was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and he was paralyzed in all four limbs. In 1977, Dick Hoyt started pushing Rick’s wheelchair during local races, a decision that would shape their lives and touch the hearts of people worldwide. The dynamic duo went on to compete in 1,100 endurance events globally, including 247 triathlons. They became the first wheelchair team to conquer the Hawaii Ironman in 1989.

The loss of Rick Hoyt comes just two years after his father, Dick Hoyt, passed away in 2021. The duo had been actively preparing for the upcoming Dick Hoyt Memorial “Yes You Can” Road Race scheduled for May 27th in Hopkinton, MA. A decision regarding the race will be made in the coming days, according to a Facebook post.

The father-son duo’s impact reached global recognition, with honors such as the induction into the Ironman Hall of Fame in 2008 and the prestigious Jim Valvano Perseverance Award at the ESPYs. Their legacy is further immortalized by a bronze statue near the start line of the Boston Marathon, a race they completed 32 times between 1981 and 2017, CBS reported.

Dave McGillivray, director of the Boston Marathon, said he was fortunate to have known both of them, CBS reported:

We all will truly miss Rick as we have missed his father but we will never, ever forget the gift they both left all of us — that we all can overcome obstacles and we can accomplish special things in our lives that have positive impacts on other people’s lives. We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals, and make a difference in this world as you have.

Beyond their athletic achievements, the Hoyt family’s impact resonated far beyond the racecourse. Judy Hoyt, Rick’s mother, played a crucial role in advocating for inclusive education. Her efforts led to significant changes in the laws, enabling Rick to receive an education alongside his non-disabled peers. He received a degree in special education from Boston College and worked to develop communication technologies for individuals with disabilities.

The Hoyt Foundation, established by Dick and Rick, “aspires to build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people through inclusion in all facets of daily life.” Through their advocacy and involvement in various aspects of daily life, including sports, the foundation leaves a lasting legacy of empowerment.