Police: Mob Kicks, Stomps Bouncer to Death at Hollywood Nightclub

A security guard was fatally beaten by a mob outside a Hollywood nightclub Sunday after being knocked off his feet.

The incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. at the Dragonfly Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The security guard was reportedly knocked to the ground, and the mob kicked him.

When Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the roadway. However, he was not breathing, Fox 11 reported:

Investigators said the victim was working as a security guard when a group of between 7 and 11 people in their 20s confronted him. At some point, the security guard lost his footing and fell to the ground. That’s when the suspects began kicking and stomping him before they ran away from the scene going westbound to Santa Monica Blvd., then southbound on Hudson Avenue.

Law enforcement said the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

“A large group, for unknown reasons, confronted that security guard, causing him to fall to the street, at which time the group advanced, kicked, and stomped him to death,” LAPD Detective Samuel Marullo told KTLA.

The outlet noted the victim was a father of two children.

“It was brutal. That shouldn’t even happen. They should have just let it go, just walked away. He had a life to live. I don’t know how they felt, but he had a life to live. He had two kids to go home to. Now, he can’t see his kids no more,” one person said of the incident.

Pending family notification is why the victim’s identity has not yet been officially reported.

Authorities have not provided descriptions of the suspects, and no arrests have been made in the case.

“We know that, oftentimes, people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us, as it could help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family,” Marullo told ABC 7:

Those with more information about the case are asked to call the LAPD West Bureau at 213-473-0277. People with tips can call 877-527-3247.