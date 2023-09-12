A double rainbow appeared over New York City on September 11, the 22-year anniversary of the Islamic terrorist attack on the United States.

“A real thing I just saw with my eyes,” New York City resident Meg wrote in a TikTok caption, sharing a video of the double rainbow spanning over downtown Manhattan, with one of them seeming to originate near where the World Trade Center once stood.

The video quickly went viral, receiving more than 6.4 million views within the first 16 hours of it being posted.

In the caption, Meg informed her audience that the video was “shot on my iPhone. New York City. September 11, 2023.”

“The most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Meg added in the video.

Others on social media took to the comment section to share their reactions to seeing the double rainbow over New York City.

“From all those angels, letting us know they are at peace,” one TikTok user commented.

“I am so blown away,” another reacted. “They wanted everyone to know they’re still there.”

“They’re watching over us,” a third echoed.

“TWO rainbows on the 22nd anniversary,” another TikTok user said.

“Feels like a message to everyone that’s still here,” another chimed in. “The world can be beautiful, even in times of mourning and grief.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a double rainbow that beautiful,” another reacted.

“Thank you for sharing this,” another wrote. “It was my brothers first heavenly birthday on 9/11 so seeing this brought me some peace.”

On September 11, 2001, the entire world experienced the attacks in real time. Videos, photos, and audio captured the horror inflicted by Islamic terrorists and the heroism displayed by ordinary Americans forced onto the frontlines of a sudden new war.

