A 15-year-old Michigan high school student is facing felonious assault charges after being caught on video throwing a metal chair and hitting a teacher, ABC 12 reported Saturday.

The incident happened at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint on Thursday morning. A video shows two female students shouting at each other before one of them picked up a desk chair and hurled it at the teacher.

The video shows the chair striking the teacher in the head and causing her to fall to the ground.

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT:

A teacher in Flint, Michigan is knocked unconscious after a student threw a chair at her head. This happened in Flint Community Schools in Michigan pic.twitter.com/T8La7gCgAJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2023

“Flint police Chief Terence Green said the school resource officer was called to break up a fight between two female high school juniors and found the teacher lying on the ground with head injuries,” according to the report.

Both students involved in the altercation were arrested, and prosecutor David Leyton authorized two counts of felonious assault against the girl accused of the throwing the chair, the report stated.

The teacher was released from the hospital and is recovering, Flint Community Schools said in a statement.

“Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the teacher plans to return to work and the students and staff consider her a hero,” according to the report. “Jones also said the student involved will be held accountable according to the law and the district’s code of conduct.”