Thousands of linemen are working to restore power after Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday night, and they are getting massive thanks.

Approximately 2.75 million homes and businesses were without power on Thursday evening after the storm careened into the state’s west coast Wednesday night, Breitbart News reported on Friday, noting the death toll was at 16 as recovery efforts were underway.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said his state would have at least 37,000 linemen at the ready when the storm had passed, according to Breitbart News.

In the storm’s aftermath, social media has exploded with messages of gratitude for the linemen working to restore power in the affected areas:

“On behalf of a grateful state, thank you to all the linesmen mobilized to help Floridians recover. Thank you for your service, and God bless you!” DeSantis’ wife Casey wrote in a social media post:

“Thank you to all of the linemen who have been working so hard the last couple of weeks and will continue to restore power to homes and businesses in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. You are the real MVPs,” another user said:

Another person said seeing the linemen stationed in the area “gives us Floridians a feeling of comfort just knowing they’re there.”

“God Bless & keep all of them safe,” she added:

Former President Donald Trump housed 275 linemen at his resort in Miami for free as they prepared to assist in the recovery efforts, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

His son, Eric Trump, shared video footage of the men and expressed his gratitude:

“Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at @TrumpDoral as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane #Milton! You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms – they are the best in Florida! Be safe!” Eric Trump wrote.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, DeSantis said. “With the full support of the state, and the pre-staging of over 50,000 linemen, utility companies and telecommunications providers are working hard to restore power and connectivity to these communities as quickly as possible”: