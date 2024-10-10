Former President Donald Trump gave rooms to 275 linemen at his resort in Miami, Florida, as they prepare to help the state recover after Hurricane Milton.

The linemen from the Florida Power and Light Company were given the rooms inside the Trump National Doral at no charge, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday.

In a social media post, the former president’s son, Eric Trump, shared video footage of some of the men after their arrival:

“Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at @TrumpDoral as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane #Milton! You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms – they are the best in Florida! Be safe!” he wrote.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the gesture, one person writing, “The Trump Family loves America! And America loves the Trumps! Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, and continue to make, on behalf of us all!”

“Amazing doesn’t begin to describe your commitment to the American people. Thank you,” another user commented.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said his state would have at least 37,000 linemen ready to help as the hurricane approached the west coast, Breitbart News reported.

“So I know people like to see the site of the linemen staging coming. … Some of them have traveled a long way to be able to be here and to be able to help get the power back on,” DeSantis said.

“We are hoping that that number ends up in excess of 40,000, so that’d be significantly more than what we had staged for Helene, which was a very rapid restoration,” he added.

The hurricane smashed into Florida as a Category 3 late Wednesday and into early Thursday, Breitbart News reported, adding that it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm 90 minutes after making landfall.