Virginia: Man Dies When Bear Falls on Him After Being Shot Out of Tree

A man died in Virginia recently after a bear fell out of a tree on top of him when his hunting partner shot it with a rifle.

The tragic incident occurred on December 9 in Lunenburg County near Richmond, according to state wildlife officials. The hunting party reportedly had been chasing the bear before it ran up a tree, which led to the incident. Per CBS News:

A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree, the department said. As the group retreated from the tree, a hunter shot the bear. The animal fell onto another hunter who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree. The department identified the man as Lester C. Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. A member of the group rendered first aid before Harvey was rushed to two different hospitals. He died from his injuries Friday, the wildlife department stated.

Lester Harvey leaves behind a wife and five children, along with eight grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Thursday.

“Lester was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was an avid outdoorsman,” said his obituary.

The Virginia Department of Department of Wildlife Resources says it is “unlawful to cripple, harm, or dislodge and continue to hunt” a bear that flees into a tree.

“It is unlawful to cripple, harm or dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt, chase, or for the purpose of training dogs,” it says on the website.

“The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident,” a VDWR official told CBS affiliate WTVR.

