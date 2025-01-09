Families desperate for shelter as the raging Los Angeles wildfires burn their communities are reportedly getting hotel rooms around Disneyland in nearby Anaheim.

“At the Hilton Garden Inn across the street from the park, the check-in desk had lines of people toting children, folders of documents and cats,” The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Resort is reportedly offering special rates for its cast members as the fire destroys houses and other structures and devastates communities, according to InsidetheMagic.com.

The article continued:

Located in Anaheim, the closest fire to Disneyland Resort and its two theme parks – Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park – is roughly 30 miles away. The resort is operating as usual. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not [sic] totally unaffected by the ongoing situation in Los Angeles as many cast members commute to Disneyland Resort from the surrounding areas.

The wildfires are spreading due to extreme winds, Breitbart News reported on Thursday, adding that there has been massive destruction of homes in the area and tens of thousands of people have been displaced due to the blazes.

Early on Thursday, approximately 340,000 people in Los Angeles lost power around 4:00 a.m., per Breitbart News.

“Portions of the city affected by the fires, like the Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills, have had power intentionally turned off as crews battled the blazes,” the outlet said, adding, “As of about 4:00 a.m. Thursday, there was no word on when power could be restored to any of the affected area.”

At least five people have died as a result of the fires, and more blazes have erupted over the past 24 hours, CBS New York reported Thursday.

The outlet called it “an apocalyptic scene” and showed a helicopter flying over one of the fires:

A reporter for the outlet said firefighters have been working day and night to contain the flames.