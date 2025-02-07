Attorneys general in over a dozen states are threatening to sue the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, citing privacy concerns.

The 14 attorneys general include California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as well as those representing Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

They begin their joint statement pointing to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, writing that it has “given Elon Musk access to Americans’ personal private information, state bank account data, and other information that is some of our country’s most sensitive data.”

“As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is not used to being told ‘no,’ but in our country, no one is above the law. The President does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress,” they continued, describing the access to such information to “unauthorized individuals” as “unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable.”

“DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on – payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs,” they continue, previewing their lawsuit, which they claim is in “defense of our Constitution, our right to privacy, and the essential funding that individuals and communities nationwide are counting on.”

ABC6 noted the recent action federal judge, who “ordered that two Musk allies have ‘read only’ access to Treasury Department payment systems.”

The lawsuit comes as DOGE continues to rack up wins as part of the Trump administration’s widespread goal of slashing government waste. Already, DOGE boasted of the termination of $1 billion worth of diversity, equity, and inclusion contracts across the federal government, as well as over $1 million saved in nixing State Department subscriptions to the Associated Press and NASA subscriptions to Politico combined.

“Today, 78 contracts were terminated for convenience across DEI, Non-Performing, Media, and Consulting categories, including one for “groundwater exploration and assessment in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania,” DOGE said in another update on Thursday.

“Approximately $110mm of total savings,” it added.

This development also comes as at least 40,000 federal employees accept the Trump administration’s “buyout” offer to leave government work in exchange for extended pay — another effort to reduce the size and scope of government.