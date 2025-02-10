New York Court Considers Law that Would Allow 800,000 Non-Citizens to Vote

A staggering 800,000 non-citizens could reportedly be voting soon in New York City elections, as a court is considering legislation this week that would allow them to register to vote ahead of the city’s elections.

A top New York court is set to hear arguments regarding the matter on Tuesday, according to a report by Politico. This comes after an appellate court struck down Democrats’ efforts to permit non-citizens to vote last year.

If the initiative by Democrats is successful, around 800,000 non-citizens living in New York City will be allowed to vote in city-level elections, such as the upcoming mayoral election this November, the report noted.

Advocates of the legislation that would let non-citizens cast ballots are arguing that these residents are being unfairly taxed.

“In five City Council districts, non-U.S. citizens make up about a third of the adult population,” attorneys reportedly wrote in a filing. “These New Yorkers pay billions in taxes and yet have no say in local policies on public safety, garbage collection, or housing — all matters that affect their day-to-day lives.”

New York City Republicans, meanwhile, remain nonplussed, reminding those involved that the state’s constitution specifically states that voting rights are granted to “every citizen.”

“It’s hard to discuss because it’s crazy it’s even an issue,” New York State Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-24th Senate District) told Politico, adding, “Citizens ought to vote. If you’re not a citizen of a country, you should not have a say.”

Last year, an appellate court ruled 3-1 to block the law permitting non-citizens to vote, with the panel of judges finding “irrefutable inference applies that noncitizens were intended to be excluded from those entitled to vote.”

The legislation arrives amid a contentious race among Democrats vying to replace New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.