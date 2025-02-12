Chinese Spy Balloon Featured Tech from American Companies

The mysterious Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the United States in 2023, during former President Biden’s term, was apparently equipped with technology from American companies.

Questions have continued to swirl over the Chinese spy balloon that the Biden administration inexplicably allowed to drift across the country in 2023 before being shot down by a F-22 fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, 2023. While the Biden administration reportedly tried to hide the incident from the American people — and Congress — information has continued to trickle out.

According to a report from Newsweek — citing “two sources with direct knowledge of a technical analysis conducted by the U.S. military” — the Chinese spy balloon was equipped with technology from American companies, essentially enabling China to spy on the U.S.

Per the report:

The discovery of a satellite communication module, sensors and other tech from at least five American firms underlines the failure of U.S. efforts to restrict exports of technology that could have military uses to main adversary China as well as to countries such as Russia and Iran. It also raises questions over the role of private companies that sell their equipment globally in keeping control over the ultimate users of dual-use technology that can have defense applications as well as civilian uses. A Chinese patent reviewed by Newsweek describes a communications system for exactly such a balloon as the one that crossed America, based on using a satellite transceiver from a U.S. company that the balloon’s controllers in China would use to communicate with it and that would send data back, and that is easily available online.

This update comes on the heels of reports in December revealing that the balloon used an American internet service provider to communicate. At the time, China maintained that it was a nothing more than a weather balloon.

“Reports now indicate that the Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from several sensitive military sites during its journey across the United States,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said in April 2023. “But Joe Biden waited until it flew across the ENTIRE COUNTRY before doing anything.”

