OnlyFans model Annie Knight — who reportedly slept with more than 600 men in 2024 and plans to “get railed” by another 1,000 men in 2025 — says she is now looking to “settle down” and “find love.”

“I want a boyfriend. I’m ready to find love. There, I said it. The girl who is getting railed by 1,000 people in a year wants to find someone to settle down with,” Knight said in a video shared by Daily Mail.

Knight, however, made no indication that she would quit her activities on the porn subscription platform, OnlyFans, adding, “I just want to find someone who is going to support my career.”

“I still want to do my challenges, so obviously they need to be super secure and nonjudgmental,” the OnlyFans model declared.

Notably, one of Knight’s “challenges” involves her goal to “get railed by 1,000 people in total” this year alone — with half of them being virgins.

“I did a challenge about two years ago, trying to do 52 dates in a year,” Knight said of another one of her endeavors. “I got to date ten, and then ended up giving up because I just got so disappointed. I was just constantly disappointed by these guys.”

After that, the OnlyFans model “took a break” from dating, and has not been on a date in two years, she said.

“I’m ready to get back into the game,” Knight added. “Obviously, a lot of guys aren’t going to like what I do for work.”

Knight explained that she is now on a dating app, revealing, “I’m fighting for my life on this bloody app, every single guy is like, ‘Can I be number 1,000?’ They just want to hook up, and this is going to be issue, obviously, moving forward.”

“But there’s gotta be one guy out of all the guys on Hinge. There’s gotta be one guy that actually wants me for me,” Knight said. “I know online that I’m perceived a certain way, and I come across a certain way — but who I am as a person is so separate from that.”

“Any of my friends will tell you — I’m the most kind, caring, loyal, generous person,” she added. “I just want a guy to be able to see those qualities within me.”

“Anyway, I’ve made a rule that I’m not allowed to sleep with these guys until probably, like, the third date,” Knight disclosed.

The OnlyFans model further lamented that she had given herself this “third date” rule “before anyone knew who I was,” and it did not work back then, either.

“I would go on dates, and then we’d either get to the third date and I hadn’t given them anything so then they gave up because they’re like, ‘Oh, she’s obviously not going to give in, so I’m done,’ or I would give in and then they would ghost me,” she said.

Knight went on to describe the first date she was about to go on with a guy who is in real estate, adding, “There’s already an orange flag there,” because “80 percent of [real estate agents] are wankers.”

“I’m looking for someone loyal, nonjudgmental, accepting of my job, someone who makes me laugh,” Knight told news.com.au, adding, “Looks aren’t as important, but obviously I need to be physically attracted to them.”

“I think now’s the right time because I’ve set myself up,” the OnlyFans model continued. “I’m still doing my challenges, but I’m 28, and I have this amazing life and I’d love to have someone to share it with.”

Knight, who was dubbed “Australia’s most sexually active woman” after sleeping with 654 men in 2024, went on to claim that she is “a lot more confident” than she was two years ago.

“I have really discovered myself in this journey and so I feel ready to give love to someone else,” the OnlyFans model said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.