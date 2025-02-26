School-Age Child Dies in First U.S. Measles Fatality in Years as West Texas Outbreak Grows

The first U.S. measles death since 2015 has been reported in West Texas, as an outbreak that began late last month continues to grow.

The death was a “school-aged child who was not vaccinated” and was hospitalized since last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services told the Associated Press. Lubbock health officials also confirmed the death, but neither agency provided the outlet more details. Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock also did not reply to the outlet’s request for comment by time of publication.

The measles outbreak is occurring in rural West Texas and has totaled 124 cases so far across nine counties. State health officials are saying this is the largest measles outbreak in the state in nearly 30 years. Nine cases have also been reported in eastern New Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said that “the loss of a child is a tragedy,” and the governor and and his wife are praying for “the family, loved ones, and the entire Lubbock community.” Mahaleris said the governor’s office is in “regular communication” with the health department and that epidemiologists and vaccination teams are in area. He added that there are “daily situation updates and coordination calls” with local health officials.

“The state will deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety and health of Texans,” Mahaleris said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this is the first measles death in the United States since 2015, according to the report.

“Measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019, and there was a rise in cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60,” the report states.

This outbreak is specifically spreading in the Mennonite community in West Texas, the report states. The area is very rural and dotted with small towns.

Most of the cases in the area are among people under the age of 18, according to Texas health department data.

“The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — which is safe and highly effective at preventing infection and severe cases — is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old for the first shot, with the second coming between 4 and 6 years old,” the report states.

While the vaccine series is required for children entering kindergarten in public schools across the nation, the measles cases in West Texas have been in a “close-knit, undervaccinated” Mennonite community, state health department spokesperson Lara Anton has said, adding that this is case especially among children who attend small private religious schools or are homeschooled.

In Gaines County, which has 80 cases, 14 percent of K-12 children last school year opted out of at least one required vaccine — making it the county with one of the highest opt-out rates in the state.

According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible to measles — which is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours — will get it if exposed.

While most children who get measles recover, infection can lead to dangerous complications, like pneumonia, brain swelling, blindness, and death, according to the report.

The CDC told the outlet the state health department is taking the lead on the outbreak investigation, but it is providing “technical assistance, laboratory support, and vaccines as need” in the area.

There will be a news conference about the outbreak in Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.