Haitian Charged with Murdering Children Came to U.S. via Biden Parole Program

A Haitian migrant charged with triple murder entered the U.S. through a humanitarian parole program during former President Joe Biden’s administration, according to reports.

Mackendy Darbouze, 26, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after he was accused of fatally stabbing three members of his family — including two children — with a knife.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release that it “assisted the Fayetteville Police Department in the arrest and interview” of the suspect, who spoke only Haitian Creole, after being contacted by local authorities responding to an emergency dispatch on February 21.

“Police responded to a 911 call at a residence, and a search revealed three deceased individuals and a bloody knife. Darbouze was arrested by the responding officers,” according to the statement. “The interview was completed using ICE interpreter and translation services, and Darbouze was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.”

The Haitian migrant entered America legally in July 2024, according to ICE, which said it had placed a detainer on the suspect.

Indeed, Darbouze came into the country last year via the Biden-era’s Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV) parole program.

As Fox News reported:

The controversial CHNV program, which was implemented under the Biden administration in 2022, initially allowed for asylum seekers in Venezuela to be paroled into the United States for up to two years if they had a person in the country who agreed to financially support them. Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua were added to the list of countries the program supported in 2023, with the program allowing for 30,000 people per month from the four countries to enter the United States.

This same program allowed Jose Ibarra, the Venezuelan convicted murderer of Laken Riley, to enter the U.S. as well.

President Donald Trump ended the CHNV parole program on the first day of his second term in office via executive order, mandating that the Department of Homeland Security “terminate all categorical parole programs that are contrary to the policies of the United States established in my Executive Orders.”