An Israeli woman and her host were gang raped while stargazing in southern India, authorities say.

According to reports, the Israeli visitor, 27, and her host, 29, were stargazing near Sanapur lake in Hampi, Karnataka alongside three other male tourists before they were brutally attacked.

Ram L Arasiddi, superintendent of Koppal police, confirmed that the alleged attackers — reportedly three — approached the five individuals asking where they could find gasoline. One of the alleged attackers then demanded money — 100 rupees — from the stargazers.

“Since the homestay operator did not know them, she told them they had no money,” police said, according to BBC. At one point, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees, and an argument ensued.

“After that, the three men allegedly started arguing and threatened to bash their heads with stones,” according to police.

The AP reports the assailants allegedly pushed the male travelers into a water canal, and one of them drowned. They then were accused of sexually assaulting the women.

“The woman [homestay operator] said in her complaint that besides being beaten up, the two women were sexually assaulted by the accused,” according to authorities.

Koppal police superintendent Arasiddi confirmed that police set up several special teams to track down the suspects, and according to reports, two of the three have been apprehended.

“Immediate action was taken following the women’s complaint, and the investigation is in full swing,” he confirmed.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah called the attack “a most heinous act.”

“As soon as the incident was reported, I obtained information from the relevant police, conducted a thorough investigation, and instructed them to quickly identify the culprits,” he wrote om X, adding, “The police have arrested two accused in connection with the case and are continuing the investigation.”