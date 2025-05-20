Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Run for Governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, announced on Monday she is running for governor in the Peach State.

Bottoms made it abundantly clear that she is anti-Trump in the video announcement message she posted to social media, discussing how her grandmother was always “looking out” for her family. But now. Bottoms contends that “Georgians are right to wonder who’s looking out for us.”

“Donald Trump is a disaster for our economy and our country — from his failure to address rising prices to giving an unelected billionaire the power to cut Medicare and Social Security,” she declared, becoming one of many leftists who have criticized the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts.

“It’s one terrible thing after another,” she said, asserting that “thousands” of Georgians have lost their livelihoods.

“Donald Trump is no laughing matter. Well, My grandmama taught me, no matter how hard they swing you never stay down. You fight back. That’s why I’m running for governor, because Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us,” the former mayor continued, failing to offer detailed examples of how Trump and the GOP are “failing” Georgians.

“Georgia is one of the only states in America that still refuses to expand Medicaid, costing nearly 300,000 Georgians healthcare coverage and forcing nine rural hospitals to close. That’s crazy, and it’s got to stop,” she continued, touting her accomplishments as mayor, telling Georgians that she “gave police officers and firefighters and historic pay raise.”

“And as governor, I’ll work to eliminate state income taxes for teachers. I’ll focus on helping small businesses thrive across Georgia crack down on corporate landlords who are buying up property that drives up rent and housing costs, and let’s invest in our children’s future, giving them better pathways to college or career training,” she added, declaring that she will be “for Georgia.”

Bottoms served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022.

According to Fox 5, “Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are also considered potential Republican candidates,” and Democrat Stacey Abrams could consider another gubernatorial run as well.