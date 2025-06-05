Search Underway for US Navy Sailor Who Disappeared from Virginia Barracks: ‘She Just Stopped Existing’

A search is underway for 21-year-old U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Petra Resendiz, who was last seen at her barracks on May 29. She has been designated a Critically Missing Adult, meaning her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety. “She just stopped existing,” Resendiz’s mother said.

Resendiz, who at the time of this writing has been missing for one week, is feared to be in danger.

The Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult alert on Tuesday for the U.S. sailor on behalf of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, which is looking for the 21-year-old.

Resendiz is described by police as a white/Hispanic female, 5’0″ tall, and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, authorities said.

Virginia State Police added that they are not sure what Resendiz could be wearing.

“She was last seen wearing an unknown description of clothing with no known vehicle,” police said, stressing that Resendiz’s “disappearance poses a credible threat” to her “health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.”

Authorities did not provide additional information as to why exactly they believe the Navy sailor is in danger.

Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, told WVEC that “Angie” never goes a day without speaking to her family.

In fact, “Her and my sister have a 400-day streak on Snapchat,” Castle added. “Every single day she talks to somebody. She talks to family, or she will talk to a friend.”

The streak, known as a Snapstreak, refers to a feature on the social media platform Snapchat that tracks the consecutive days two users have sent each other Snaps. If one of the two users goes 24 hours without sending the other user a Snap, then the Snapstreak is lost and the number goes back to zero.

“She just stopped existing Thursday,” Resendiz’s mother said. “She’s spent no money, made no calls. She just stopped. She disappeared.”

Castle told WVEC that she contacted Navy officials last week, after not hearing from her daughter and being unable to reach her by phone, and after friends informed her Resendiz had missed work.

“This isn’t like Angie. I just want to find her,” Resendiz’s mother said, noting that her daughter doesn’t drive and does not have a car.

“She’s very kind. She’s very loving,” Castle added, asserting that Resendiz is dedicated to the Navy, as well as her job as a culinary specialist.

Anyone with information regarding Resendiz’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Naval Criminal Investigation Service at (877) 579-3648.

