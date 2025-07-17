Democrats stormed out of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday as Republican senators approved the nominations of former Trump attorney Emil Bove to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Jeanine Pirro to the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington, D.C.

An infuriated Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) shouted over Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) for eight minutes before Democrats got up and ditched the meeting room, the New York Post reported. Booker reportedly began yelling after Grassley declined his request to debate Bove’s nomination.

“You are a good man. You are a decent man. Why are you doing this?” Booker said to Grassley. “What is Donald Trump saying to you that is making you do something which is violating the decorum of this committee, the rules of this committee, the decency and the respect that we have [sic] each other to at least hear each other out?”

“This is unjust. This is wrong. It is the further deterioration of this committee’s integrity with a person like this. What are you afraid of?”

The committee ultimately ended up advancing the nominations of both Bove and Pirro, a former county judge and Fox News host.

Democrats have specifically been targeting Bove and his nomination, pointing to a purported whistleblower’s accusation that Bove, while serving in a senior role at the DOJ in the first few months of Trump’s second term, urged DOJ lawyers to defy a court order regarding the Trump administration’s March decision to deport illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The DOJ has launched an ethics investigation into former DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni, who Democrats claim is a “whistleblower” against Bove.

As Breitbart previously reported, many Democrats rallied around the illegal migrant, despite accusations that he beat his wife several times, served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang, and worked as an illegal labor trafficker over several years.

Thursday’s advancement means Bove’s nomination will now go before the full Senate for a vote. If Bove is confirmed, he will serve a lifetime appointment. The Third Circuit oversees the districts of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.