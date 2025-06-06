DOJ Returns Kilmar Abrego Garcia to U.S. to Face Human Smuggling Charges

The Department of Justice has returned deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States to face charges that he smuggled many migrants — including minors — into the United States.

The return follows an extensive grand jury investigation into Abrego Garcia’s background.

The return is also a White House concession to demands by federal judges that prosecutors go through the lengthening “due process.” In the case of Abrego Garcia, a judge has told federal officials they must pick a deportation destination and then persuade the judge that Abrego Garcia will be safe once he is deported.

This time-consuming legal process comes years after Abrego Garcia was formally told by a judge in 2019 that he would be deported.

The grand jury indicted Abrego Garcia for allegedly being in a gang that transported thousands of migrants, including MS-13 gangsters, into the United States.

Many Democrats have rallied around the illegal migrant, despite accusations that he beat his wife several times, served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang, and worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022. The new criminal charges ensure that Democrats will take more political damage if they celebrate the return of the deported migrant.

Attorney General Pam Bondi described the grand jury indictments on June 6: