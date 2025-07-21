Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Dead at 36 After 20-Year Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, widely known as the “sleeping prince” of Saudi Arabia, died on Saturday at the age of 36. He had been in a coma for 20 years.

Prince Al-Waleed, a Saudi Arabian royal, born on April 18, 1989, who has been in a coma since he got into a car accident in London in 2005 at the age of 15, has died, according to multiple reports.

The 2005 car accident resulted in Prince Al-Waleed suffering from a brain hemorrhage and internal bleeding.

The Saudi royal was then kept on a ventilator at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained in a coma ever since, never regaining full consciousness.

Prince Al-Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud and the grandson of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is a member of the House of Saud, the family that rules Saudi Arabia.

Prince Khaled, who never gave up hope that his son would make a full recovery, refusing to take him off life support, reportedly confirmed Prince Al-Waleed’s death on Saturday, sharing a verse from the Quran.

“With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today,” Prince Al-Waleed’s father wrote.

The Global Imams Council also issued a statement on Saturday, extending its “sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Custodian of the Two Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family.”

“As we share the grief of the Royal Family on this solemn occasion, we recall with deep respect the patience and steadfastness demonstrated by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, and his family a testament to their profound faith in the will and decree of Allah,” the council said.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah envelopes the late Prince with His vast mercy, grants him a place in His eternal Paradise, and bestows patience and solace upon his family and loved ones,” the Global Imams Council added.

