A bomb threat reportedly sparked an evacuation at a Chicago-area hotel where some of the Texas Democrat lawmakers who left the state to prevent their Republican colleagues from voting on a redrawn map of congressional districts were staying.

Texas Democrats protesting a redistricting bill were temporarily evacuated on Wednesday morning from the Q-Center hotel and convention center in St. Charles, Illinois — roughly 40 miles west of Chicago — due to a bomb threat, according to a report by CBS News.

The St. Charles Police Department reportedly said authorities arrived at the hotel around 7:15 a.m. and “conducted a thorough search,” but “no device was found.”

“In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation,” police said. “Following clearance from authorities, all guests and staff have safely returned to the premises.”

Democrat Texas State Representatives Gene Wu, Ramón Romero, and Barbara Gervin Hawkins said in a joint statement, “A threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus.”

“We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety,” the Democrat Texas State Representatives added.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D), meanwhile, said that “threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable,” adding that he has since instructed the Illinois State Police to investigate the incident.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives traveled to Illinois on Sunday to prevent their Republican colleagues from reaching a quorum needed to carry out congressional seat redistricting this week.

A floor debate on the map, as well as a possible vote of the full House, was scheduled for Monday.

“Democrats in the Texas House who try and run away like cowards should be found, arrested, and brought back to the Capitol immediately,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“We should use every tool at our disposal to hunt down those who think they are above the law,” Paxton added.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) filed a lawsuit with the state’s Supreme Court, seeking to begin the process for the removal from office of Wu — the Chairman of Texas’ House Democrat Caucus — and his Democrat House colleagues after they fled Texas to block the quorum.

