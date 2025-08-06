Abbott Files Lawsuit to Start Removal ‘Derelict Democrat Texas House Members’ Who Fled State to Block Redistricting Bill

Governor Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit Tuesday night with the Texas Supreme Court seeking to begin the process for the removal of House Democrat Caucus Chairman Gene Wu and others. The Chairman, along with most of his Democrat House colleagues, fled the state to block a quorum in protest of the GOP’s efforts to carry out congressional seat redistricting.

“Today I took emergency action to begin the removal from office of derelict Democrat Texas House members who refuse to show up for the special session,” Governor Abbott (R) wrote in a post on Tuesday. The governor filed the suit directly with the Texas Supreme Court to quickly “make clear the authority I have to bring the lawsuit (for removal of legislators from their offices).”

On Sunday, Abbott ordered the House Democrats who fled the state to break quorum to return to work or he would take action to vacate their legislative seats and appoint replacements, Breitbart Texas reported.

“This truancy ends now,” Governor Abbott said in a Sunday night statement. “The derelict Democrat House members must return to Texas and be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025.” The governor said he will invoke “Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the absent Democrats from their elected office.”

The governor stated: