Firefighters are battling a massive fire in the Olympic National Forest in Washington State.

As of August 4, the Bear Gulch Fire had burned nearly 5,000 acres and was only 3 percent contained, KOMO News reported. Fire managers have been focusing their efforts on protecting structures in the Copper Creek drainage, “where firefighters are engaged in both day and night operations,” according to the report.

Firefighters have also been clearing brush and using sprinkler systems, pumps, and hose-lays in the Staircase area in the national park to protect structures. Crews were able to successfully protect the Big Cedar Tree from the blaze, which is estimated to be 1,000 years old.

The fire began on July 6 and is believed to be human caused. The exact cause is under investigation, according to other local reports.

“The fire is expected to persist until extinguished by rain and snow in the fall due to extremely dry conditions and steep terrain with heavy fuel loads,” according to the report.

Officials have closed nearby campgrounds and Lake Cushman amid evacuation and suppression efforts.

Read more here.