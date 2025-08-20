Target CEO Steps Down as Company Underperforms

Brian Cornell is stepping down as CEO of Target after over a decade as the company faces declining sales and struggles with competition.

According to CNN, Target is not only facing “slumping” sales but supposedly dealing with backlash from its walkaway from Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This apparently factors into Cornell’s move, although he is expected to stay on as executive chairman.

His replacement, Michael Fiddelke, who works as the company’s chief operating officer, will replace Cornell as CEO on February 1, 2026.

Per CNN:

But Target has been in a deep slump for years, a result largely of its own strategic missteps. The company has struggled as customers have purchased less of its home goods and clothing. Target has also faced intense competition from Walmart, Amazon and Costco. Target on Wednesday reported sales fell for the third-straight quarter. Shares fell 10% in premarket trading. Target’s (TGT) stock is among the worst performing companies in the S&P 500 this year.

Target has remained a point of controversy for several years — particularly with its initial embrace of the LGBT agenda. In 2016, for example, Target jumped into the transgender debate by opening their bathrooms and changing rooms — designated for women — to confused men who believe they are women.

At the time, Target said in a statement, “Inclusivity is a core belief at Target.”

“It’s something we celebrate. We stand for equality and equity, and strive to make our guests and team members feel accepted, respected and welcomed in our stores and workplaces every day.”

“We welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity,” it continued, adding, “Everyone deserves to feel like they belong. You’ll always be accepted, respected and welcomed at Target.”

Years later, during the Biden era, Target went all in on the LGBT agenda on children, offering apparel geared toward children, openly pushing the radical transgender agenda. Various items were advertised as being “thoughtfully fit” for what is described as “multiple” gender expressions.

It also offered a swimsuit advertised as having “tuck-friendly” construction to encourage confused males to “tuck” away their genitals to appear more feminine on adult clothing, and more. However, the company majorly rolled back its pride section this past year, particularly toning down children’s “pride apparel,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Earlier this year, Target also announced it was rolling back its DEI initiatives and programs.