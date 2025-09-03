Democrat Rashida Tlaib Facing Censure Threat over Remarks Made at Pro-Palestinian Conference

Democrat Rashida Tlaib (R-MI) is facing a censure threat over remarks made at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit over the weekend.

“Outside of the decaying halls of the empire in Washington, D.C., we are winning. They are scared,” Tlaib said during the People’s Conference for Palestine, dismissing the concerns of her colleagues who face protests from pro-Palestinian groups and members by asserting they are simply “scared.”

“They send me videos and messages of people protesting in front of their district offices, people showing up at their town halls, and I was like, ‘We’re not all related.’ Those are fellow Americans,” she said dismissively. “Maybe you should meet with them and listen.”

As such, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the censure resolution, accusing the Democrat of “vilifying her colleagues, endangering the lives of Jewish people, and celebrating terrorism.”

The resolution states, “Representative Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives by calling for the destruction of the state of Israel and by dangerously promoting terrorism and extremism, while Israeli and American hostages remain in terrorist captivity.”

Further, Carter’s resolution also cited other speakers at the pro-Palestinian conference, including Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) leader Aisha Nizar who called on supporters to disrupt the supply chain for F-35 fighter jets.

Her remarks also caught the attention of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who penned a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, asking him to investigate the terrorist-sympathizing group following Nizar’s remarks, which he deemed a threat to U.S. national security

“If one specific node of the F-35 supply chain is intervened in, it has a huge impact,” Nizar reportedly said.

“We need to be surgical. We need to be strategic… Because there are many different points of these supply chains of death that we can intervene in and we must intervene in,” she added.

Tlaib, of course, is no stranger to the PYM, proudly meeting with members in the past.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Carter said Tlaib’s conduct is “beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress.”

“I am calling on the House of Representatives to censure her remarks and put Democrats on notice for enabling and cheering on antisemitism in their own party,” he added.

In 2023, the House voted to censure Tlaib over anti-Israel remarks.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, “Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), who introduced the measure, said that Tlaib’s comments were worthy of censure because she essentially called for the annihilation of Israel by sharing a video on X that included the phrase ‘from the river to the sea.'”