Man Accused of Exposing Himself Near Child’s Birthday Party Inside Massachusetts McDonald’s

A man is accused of exposing himself at a Massachusetts McDonald’s as a child’s birthday party occurred nearby.

Christopher Lloyd Blake, 36, has been charged with open and gross lewdness, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest, Boston.com reported Tuesday.

According to the Raynham Police report, officers responded to a McDonald’s at New State Highway at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a man exposing himself at the busy fast-food restaurant.

Officers were told that staff had asked Blake, of Taunton, to leave the restaurant several times, and he exposed himself near the counter while a family with children were ordering, according to the report.

Police were able to identify Blake and noted that he appeared to be “highly intoxicated” at the time.

“Blake initially resisted being handcuffed, according to police, but officers were able to arrest him without further incident,” per the report. “Police reported that Blake was also noncompliant during the booking process and exposed himself again in his cell.”

Blake pleaded not guilty to all charges at Taunton District Court on Monday. He was ultimately released on conditions that he stay away from that McDonald’s location, submit to drug and alcohol screenings, and abstain from drug use, according to court documents cited in the report.

Blake is schedule to appear in court against for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 25.