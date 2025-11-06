Bronx Vehicle Explosion Injures Several Firefighters Battling Blaze

Several firefighters in the Bronx were injured on Wednesday as they responded to reports of a fire, as one vehicle involved reportedly exploded.

According to an update from the New York City Fire Department, first responders were called to reports of a fire at 955 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered both cars and trash ablaze. While assessing and addressing the situation, an explosion occurred, injuring several first responders.

Chief of Department John Esposito confirmed that the explosion injured seven firefighters, five of whom have burns to the hands and face.

“Three of them are being admitted. The burns are considered serious, but non-life threatening,” Esposito said. “Our firefighters are awake, alert, and speaking, but they have some serious burns, and we’ll be praying for them.”

“With quick action by our Emergency Medical Service, they were transported to Jacobi Hospital where they were given great care by Jacobi Hospital emergency personnel in the trauma and burn center,” he continued. “FDNY Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.”

Jacobi’s Dr. Sheldon Teperman has since said that all injured firefighters are expected to be ok and recover.

“I was just telling the chief that I’ll be worried until they’re all home, but we do expect that they will recover from their injuries,” he said. “I would say one thing though… I was talking to each of your members, you know, a wall of fire came on them and surrounded them. What they were concerned about is their colleagues and their families. And there is a reason why we refer to you folks as New York’s Greatest.”

The explosion, according to reports, originated from a burning vehicle. Videos on social media show the shocking explosion.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, an Amazon delivery driver told New York Daily News that it “started in the trash (outside an apartment building) and it spread under the car.”

“The car popped. There was at least two explosions,” he added.