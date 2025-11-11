Police Were Called to Homes at Center of Letitia James Fraud Case Two Dozen Times

Police have been dispatched to two homes owned by New York Attorney General Letitia James and occupied by her troubled family members over two dozen times, according to reports.

The revelation largely centers around an existing controversy surrounding her Virginia home and her mortgage fraud indictment. As Breitbart News detailed:

On October 9, James was indicted by a Virginia grand jury in a case related to a mortgage she took out on a home in Virginia. According to the indictment, to receive more favorable mortgage rates, James claimed the Virginia home would be used as her second home. Mortgage rates are higher for those who intend to rent the property out, which is what James appears to be doing.

Notably, the home is occupied by James’s fugitive grandniece Nakia Thompson, who reportedly moved into the home in 2020 with her three children.

According to reports from the New York Post, for this home alone, cops have been dispatched a dozen times “including several instances in which they were called multiple times in a day.” These were for various reasons — from vandalism to domestic issues and suspicions persons, per the report.

However, Thompson took to Facebook to address backlash and claimed she has not been in trouble in “years at all.”

Despite that, it should be noted that six of the calls to that specific home occurred in October 2025 alone.

Another home James purchased in 2023 also appeared to be for the purposes of housing her family members who have criminal backgrounds as well.

“That property also has had repeated police calls, with 10 visits by officers between April 2024 and April 2025,” per the Post. This included a call for assault, per the reports.

In the midst of her legal woes, James recently declared that the mortgage fraud case against her is “about a justice system which has been weaponized.”