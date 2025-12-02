A 51-year-old Methodist pastor in New York declared himself transgender before his congregation last week, saying he will give up “pretending to be a man.”

The viral video showed Rev. Phillip Phaneuf of North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester wearing a rainbow stole as he revealed his newfound identity.

“So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning,” Phaneuf said. “I’m affirming to all of you that I am transgender. The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman; I’m giving up pretending to be a man. This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means.”

Phaneuf also declared himself asexual, meaning he has little to no sexual attraction to others.

“I’m in the category of what they call asexual,” Phaneuf said. “I’ve been that way since we’ve all been together, in that I am not living my life in a way that involves looking for romance.”

Phaneuf confirmed that he has been undergoing hormone replacement therapy for three months, which has already altered his voice, hair, and appearance. He will also be changing his name to Phillippa. Speaking to Fox News, Pheaneuf said that his congregation and community have welcomed his new identity.

“Since coming out to my congregation, they have been overwhelmingly affirming!” Phaneuf said.

His parents, however, have not been as supportive.

“They asked me to tell you all that they do not support me,” Phaneuf told his congregation. “They asked me to tell you this.”

The United Methodist Church previously reversed its doctrine against LGBTQ+ sexualities and identities.

“The United Methodist Church commits to befriending and caring for all persons, including LGBTQ persons in our churches and communities,” it said.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.