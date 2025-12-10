Three people have been arrested for allegedly giving drugs to seven students of Providence College in Rhode Island who ended up overdosing at an off-campus party.

When Providence police officers responded to a party on Liege Street last week, they discovered “four students passed out in the front yard of the home,” Fox News reported. Police said seven people overdosed at the party and were given Narcan. The individuals were transported to a hospital and were later reported conscious and alert, according to the report.

Officers said they searched a home on Hawkins Street in connection with the incident and found 20 grams of fentanyl, two rifles, three handguns, including a “ghost gun,” and $1,700 in cash.

Police ended up arresting Angel Williams, 33, Patrick Patterson, 32, and Kimsheree Simoneau, 33, according to the report. Simoneau is facing a charge for possessing a ghost gun, and Williams and Patterson are facing gun and drug charges.

None of the suspects are enrolled as students at the college, per the report.

Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said in a statement the investigation shows the department’s “continued commitment to combating the deadly flow of fentanyl and illegal firearms into our community.”

“The coordinated efforts of our Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau ensured that dangerous weapons and narcotics were removed from the streets of Providence,” he said.

Providence College said it is investigating the incident.

In a statement to local media, a spokesperson for the college thanked first responders who were on scene, as well as college public safety officials “who administered lifesaving care to our students.”