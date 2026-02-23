Bystander Saves Baby After Wind Blows Stroller into Lake Michigan

A bystander jumped in to save a baby girl whose stroller was pushed into Lake Michigan by a strong gust of wind.

The baby girl and her mother were at Belmont Harbor on Chicago’s North Side on Wednesday when the wind rolled the 8-month-old into the water, ABC7 Chicago reported, citing police.

The bystander, Lio Cundiff, jumped into action even though he does not know how to swim, according to the report. Cundiff said he knew he only had seconds to act.

“I see a stroller getting blown into the lake… and a lady screaming,” Cundiff said, noting that the child’s mother was “too panicked to do anything.”

“That baby was — I wasn’t going to let that baby die. That’s crazy,” he told the local news outlet.

ABC7 interviewed Cundiff from his hospital bed after he rescued the baby. He was at the hospital for heart monitoring because the lake temperature was so frigid.

“I’m just glad the stroller was up, not face down,” Cundiff said. “The baby dipped under a couple times, but I was able to keep her up. And she was breathing and crying when we got her out.”

Other bystanders helped Cundiff pull the baby to dry land.

Police said the baby girl was taken to a hospital for observation but was listed in good condition, according to the report.

“I hope she has a really cool future, and I’m happy I was there,” Cundiff said.

