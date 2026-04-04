Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Presses Department of War to Release 46 Secret UFO Clips

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is asking the U.S. Department of War (DOW) to release nearly 50 military videos some say show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) near “sensitive airspaces” of U.S military installations.

In a recent letter, Luna asked DOW Secretary Pete Hegseth to release the files that included 46 clips the military has reportedly kept under wraps, the New York Post said Saturday.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets (Task Force) is continuing its investigation into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP),” the letter read.

“The continued lack of transparency surrounding these anomalies and the potential national security threat they pose is troubling. On September 9, 2025, the Task Force held a hearing focused on these concerns. ‘Whistleblowers informed the Task Force that AARO possesses additional video records of potential UAP sightings. To continue its investigation, the Task Force requests certain video files related to UAP sightings,” Paulina wrote:

The Post article cited persons with knowledge of the list who called the clips shocking. “You’re gonna see some weird f–king s–t,” one source who viewed them told the outlet, adding some of the videos show radar footage of thermal sensors, satellite images, and underwater photos of Unidentified Submerged Objects.

However, none of them showed alien creatures.

In 2023, NASA published its first study into hundreds of alleged UFO sightings and said, “At this point there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source,” according to Breitbart News.

The following year, President Donald Trump said pilots who were not “conspiratorial” or “crazy” told him they have seen unidentified objects moving at speeds faster than their jets.

Former President Barack Obama was recently asked if aliens are real, to which he replied, “Uh, they’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” He later clarified his comments by stating, “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there.”

In February, Trump said he would be releasing all government files about UFOs and aliens, writing in a social media post:

Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.

According to the Post, Luna requested the videos be handed over by April 14.