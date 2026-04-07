Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Hollywood’s Legendary ‘Magic Castle’ Landmark

Fire crews battled a blaze at Hollywood’s legendary “Magic Castle” landmark — one of the oldest establishments in Los Angeles.

The fire reportedly erupted in the attic at the historic three-story Victorian home just above Hollywood Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Fire crews immediately swarmed the scene to put out the blazing fire before it could consume the house that has stood on the hilltop since its construction in 1909.

“First arriving companies are in offensive mode, coordinating roof ventilation, fire suppression and salvage operations on the third floor,” fire officials said on Monday

According to KTLA, Magic Castle employees told crews “roofers had been working on the roof, using blow torches to melt down rubber roofing material and that the smoke and possible flames could be related to that operation earlier in the day”:

By 6:15 p.m., LAFD officials called “knockdown” on the blaze. No injuries were reported during the operation. It is unclear how much damage the fire caused to the building.

Video of the blaze was shared across social media on Tuesday.

The historic site was built in 1909 as a private residence before it opened as the “Magic Castle” in 1963 as a private clubhouse for the Academy of Magical Arts. Prior to its 1963 transformation, it briefly served as a retirement home for the elderly and later as apartments.

“A typical evening—if there even is such a thing here—features magic shows that range from miracles right under your nose to full stage illusions that stun an entire room,” it says on its site. “The Castle is full of rare memorabilia and magnificent posters, so there’s a lot to see. There’s also a critically acclaimed full-service dining room and a number of unique bars, each with its own personality, making it easy to find just the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.”