DHS Approves Plan Allowing States to Verify Voter Citizenship Through Federal Databases

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reportedly approved a plan that allows states to verify the citizenship of registered voters using federal databases, while also monitoring mail-in and absentee ballot activity to detect potential fraud.

The plan — which advances President Donald Trump’s election integrity agenda — was approved by the DHS last Thursday, and the initiative is expected to launch later this month, according to a Friday court filing obtained by Fox News.

Through the initiative, state election officials would be able to submit their entire voter registration lists to a federal immigration database known as the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program. From there, voting eligibility and citizenship would be verified.

State election officials would also be given access to a secure online system that would allow them to directly check citizenship information maintained by federal agencies.

These agencies reportedly include the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Social Security Administration (SSA), and the State Department.

The DHS also plans to work with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) “to monitor mail-in and absentee ballot flows, identify anomalies that may suggest voter fraud or misuse, and generate authorized investigative leads,” the filing read.

Moreover, the proposal states that the USPS is prohibited from delivering mail-in ballots to anyone who is not on an official “Mail-In and Absentee Participation List.”

In order to confirm that only citizens cast ballots, all outgoing mail-in ballot envelopes are required to prominently display an “Official Election Mail” marking, along with a unique tracking barcode.

Notably, the initiative comes months after an executive order by President Trump titled “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections,” which calls for the creation of “state citizenship lists.”

Trump’s executive order mandates that the DHS identify confirmed U.S. citizens ages 18 and above and share that information with state election officials.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.