Navy Veteran Receives Free New Roof: ‘We’ve Really Been Blessed’

A North Carolina Navy Veteran received a total roof replacement with the help of multiple organizations after contractors discovered that it was on the verge of collapse.

According to WLOS, U.S. Navy veteran Alex Adcock and his wife originally planned to repair the roof over their garage, but contractors quickly realized the roof across the entire house was bad shape — to the point it “could’ve collapsed on them,” according to Roman’s Roofing’s Brent Parido.

“If we would’ve gotten hail or a bad storm, it was really only being held together by the shingles,” he revealed.

Roof replacements are wildly expensive. Some companies were estimating $45,000 for a total roof replacement.

“We were trying to get somebody to do it,” Adcock – who served in the military for two years and was honorably discharged in 1957, said. “We had a couple of people come out here and make estimates, and I just couldn’t afford it. It would’ve put me in debt. They were saying about $45,000.”

Alex’s wife, Brenda Adcock, said the family finally reached out to the Transylvania Habitat for Humanity for assistance. The results were beyond what they imagined.

Organizations came together and partnered to provide the family with a total roof replacement. According to WLOS, in conjunction with the Transylvania Habitat for Humanity and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, “The Owens Corning Foundation donated all of the roofing materials, while Roman’s Roofing donated the labor.”

“We didn’t know they were going to do all this,” she said. “We were really surprised. We went for help. We didn’t think they were going to put on a new roof from top to bottom. We’ve really been blessed.”

Owens Corning launched the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project in 2016, aimed to “inspire, activate and match its network of independent Platinum Preferred Contractors with military families around the country to deliver and install a free, new roof.”

“Partnering with Support Our Troops®, a 501(c)(3) public purpose charity that specializes in helping Americans strengthen the morale and well-being of their current military service members and their families, Owens Corning’s™ Roof Deployment Project is designed to show this country’s gratitude to our soldiers,” it added.